Mascot style bikers logo design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The "Arab Bikers" logo has been created for social media to publish pictures and videos related to motorcycles and tourist spots, buyers want bikers in the motorcycle mascot style logo. Below the picture "Arab Bikers" there will be an English word and under English, there will be the same word in Arabic a little smaller in size.
we had to go through several logo ideas with the bikers in the motorcycle to reach the final shape. Finally, we came up with the idea of an amazing mascot logo.
After all, the final design has really fascinated us all.
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS
-----------------------------------------------
Gmail👉 creativespiritbd@gmail.com
Whatsapp👉 +8801953-186247
Fiverr👉 creativespiritb
Website👉 www.creativespiritit.com
NEED MORE INSPIRATION?
-----------------------------------
Check out our Behance Profile and get inspired by top logos made on Creative Spirit