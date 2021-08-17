NFTs on ArDrive

Built on a global, permanent hard drive protocol (Arweave), the new logo for the ArDrive app (think: blockchain dropbox) draws on inspiration from one of the first IBM disk drives. The IBM 350 Disk Storage Unit Model 1 was the first commercial storage unit to use magnetic disk storage. It was the size of about two refrigerators and weighed one ton, but could only storage about 4 to 5 megabytes. This was revolutionary technology, just like what ArDrive is attempting to achieve.