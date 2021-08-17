NFTs on ArDrive

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Built on a global, permanent hard drive protocol (Arweave), the new logo for the ArDrive app (think: blockchain dropbox) draws on inspiration from one of the first IBM disk drives. The IBM 350 Disk Storage Unit Model 1 was the first commercial storage unit to use magnetic disk storage. It was the size of about two refrigerators and weighed one ton, but could only storage about 4 to 5 megabytes. This was revolutionary technology, just like what ArDrive is attempting to achieve.