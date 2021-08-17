Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Iman Nazri

Beau - POS App Design #2

Beau - POS App Design #2 table design ui design pos ipad
Beau is a conceptual Point-of-Sale (POS) app designed for salon & spa business owners. In this shot, I designed the 'Reservations' screen.

Had fun designing this, explored grid usage on iPad OS and applied my learnings from Refactoring UI into this conceptual project.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
