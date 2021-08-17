Salihu Ahmed Rufai

User profile - #DailyUI 006

Salihu Ahmed Rufai
Salihu Ahmed Rufai
  • Save
User profile - #DailyUI 006 app cinema trailers movie userprofile branding dailyui design ux ui 006 profile user
Download color palette

User profile a for a movie App, another #DailyUI design Challange.
Day 006.
Please kindly like, follow and give me your feedback and thought.

Thank you.🙏

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Salihu Ahmed Rufai
Salihu Ahmed Rufai

More by Salihu Ahmed Rufai

View profile
    • Like