Daily UI 002 - Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI 002 - Credit Card Checkout uiux design uiux ui ux design ui design credit card checkout daily ui 002 payment page checkout page daily ui
Credit Card Checkout Page for a Home Security Systems website.
Keeping the cart on the right side and dividing checkout process into three parts to improve user's focus while entering details.
