Iman Nazri

Beau - POS App Design for iPad OS #1

Iman Nazri
Iman Nazri
  • Save
Beau - POS App Design for iPad OS #1 ui design pos ipad ui
Download color palette

Beau is a conceptual Point-of-Sale (POS) app designed for salon & spa business owners. The app is meant to be used on an iPad device.

Had fun designing this, explored grid usage on iPad OS and applied my learnings from Refactoring UI into this conceptual project.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Iman Nazri
Iman Nazri

More by Iman Nazri

View profile
    • Like