Do-Nuts! App Concept

Have been working on a fresh & minimal food app for plant based goods. All kinds of sweets from local bakeries, all in one place, delivered to your home. Search and order with ease.
And if you're wondering... Yes. Big fan of donuts!
More coming soon! Hope you like it!
Please hit 'L' if you do!🖖
Thanks a million.