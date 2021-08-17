Juan Iglesias

Shopday app

Juan Iglesias
Juan Iglesias
  • Save
Shopday app minimal app list line men shop app woman shop app adidas app nike app clean app ux ui sport app shop app e-commerce app ecommerce app
Download color palette

Hello everyone! 💎

Today I would like to share this Shopday application, make a new look for a depot house located in my city with a darker, minimalist and modern tone. Easy to use and accessible to buy products in quantity.

Hope you like it =)

Juan Iglesias
Juan Iglesias

More by Juan Iglesias

View profile
    • Like