Rupesh satpute

Music Player App

Rupesh satpute
Rupesh satpute
Hire Me
  • Save
Music Player App onboarding gradient color neon clean typography ux ui design ios app ios design app design mobile app music app music player audio player track playlist
Music Player App onboarding gradient color neon clean typography ux ui design ios app ios design app design mobile app music app music player audio player track playlist
Download color palette
  1. Music Player.jpg
  2. Music Player#1.jpg

Hola! 👋 Friends, So this time I designed Music Player app.
.
.
If this post Inspired you So please share, comment and tap the like button to this shot.
.
.
Some more interesting Shots and post is lined up, so don't forget to follow my account on

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ui.ruscod/
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/satpute482_-

Rupesh satpute
Rupesh satpute
I'm Available for Freelance Projects & Remote job

More by Rupesh satpute

View profile
    • Like