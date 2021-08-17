Fabien GOUBY

Children's Book

Children's Book bedroom cartoon story flowers orange picture book comic manga pencil little girl smile face children book kid character drawing illustration
Here is the illustration for the cover of my first children's book.
To see the first few pages, click on the link below.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125577382/Childrens-book-Illustrations

