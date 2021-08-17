Aga Krzciuk
Maternity Guide Posters for Tanzania | Polish Medical Mission

Aga Krzciuk for PLEO
Maternity Guide Posters for Tanzania | Polish Medical Mission
Hi Guys!👋,

Polish Medical Mission (PMM) is a humanitarian organisation which provide medical assistance in the neediest countries of the world.

I designed posters for PMM that help women in Tanzania prepare for pregnancy and childbirth.

