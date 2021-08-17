Mafer Toscano

Social share | Daily UI 010

Social share | Daily UI 010 designer socialsharedesign travelappscreen travelapp socialshare figmadesign figma uxdesigner uxdesign ux uidesigner uidesign design dailyuichallenge dailyui dailychallenge challenge ui
Hello dribbblers! 👋

Here is my social share design of a travel app. I like to keep things simple.
Feel free to leave some feedback, I would appreciate it😊

Thank you!,

Mafer

