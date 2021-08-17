Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Поняли

Поняли jail russia belarus dictatorship gloomy blood war calligraphy words letters lettering vintage illustration composition typography procreate graphic design
A typographic composition made in a shape of the jailcell is devoted to the political events in Belarus.

