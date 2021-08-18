Shannon O'Neal
Shannon O'Neal
Shannon O'Neal for New Media Campaigns
Nursing School
Excited to share this website design for Carolina Nursing! The site includes fun design elements, filterable resources, and flexible blocks that organize the content and create a captivating user experience.

