Nike® 2021 NFL Icon Tee

2021 NFL Line rollout is looking tight! I collaborated on this design with my friend and peer Johnathan H. After I designed the base, we spent a long time fine-tuning all the details to create a futuristic football. We pushed for micro-type in most of the offerings, creating micro-moments for fans to enjoy and discover.

I love the futuristic impressions Nike is taking on sports and the efforts our team put into making this vision alive.

What's your take?

Checkout the full collection here: https://lnkd.in/dUSH2vcH

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
