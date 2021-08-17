Nike® 2021 NFL Icon Tee

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
2021 NFL Line rollout is looking tight! I collaborated on this design with my friend and peer Johnathan H. After I designed the base, we spent a long time fine-tuning all the details to create a futuristic football. We pushed for micro-type in most of the offerings, creating micro-moments for fans to enjoy and discover.
I love the futuristic impressions Nike is taking on sports and the efforts our team put into making this vision alive.
What's your take?
Checkout the full collection here: https://lnkd.in/dUSH2vcH