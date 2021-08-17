Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Max Kozhanov

Pull&Bear app redesign

Max Kozhanov
Max Kozhanov
Hire Me
  • Save
Pull&Bear app redesign mobile design mobile app typogaphy minimal web ux flat design branding motion graphics graphic design animation ui
Pull&Bear app redesign mobile design mobile app typogaphy minimal web ux flat design branding motion graphics graphic design animation ui
Download color palette
  1. 6_96_32fec7af-acd8-47e2-8b01-d1e5ae37e440-f8779bd3-c8b9-4348-a586-4eac4392712b.mp4
  2. Frame 41.png
  3. Frame 42.png

The task was to make the application canonical for the New Year holidays in 2021

Была поставлена ​​задача сделать приложение каноничным на новогодние праздники 2021 года.

Max Kozhanov
Max Kozhanov
Ui / Ux Designer Art-director

More by Max Kozhanov

View profile
    • Like