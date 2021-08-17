Benny Schmidt

Azul

"Azul" - A brand identity package I put together for a resort and venue in Mexico. We enjoyed exploring an Old World style for the logo & palette and arrived at a mark that reveals some of the natural features of the region and can stand on its own in both print and web, while strengthening Azul's travel editorial aesthetic with a touch of age and class.

