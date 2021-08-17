Adrian Bauer

USA, map illustration

Adrian Bauer
Adrian Bauer
  • Save
USA, map illustration solar bike green energy politics capitol hygrogen vector illustration magazine illustration editorial illustration global warming eco sustainability electric car train electric mobility joe biden president usa map map illustration
Download color palette

Map illustration about the new US climate policy for Electrified magazine. With new president Joe Biden, the USA is back in the climate agreement and aim for new ambitions for climate and environmental protection.

Follow me on Instagram for more: @adrianbauer_

Adrian Bauer
Adrian Bauer

More by Adrian Bauer

View profile
    • Like