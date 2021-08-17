DailyUI : Day 2 - Netflix Checkout Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#DailyUI Challenge Day 2/100.
I decided to go for a redesign of Netflix's checkout page because last time I saw it, it looked really outdated. So I whipped out some picture from Google of what it used to look like in 2017 (it still looks very similar from what I can remember) and used that as my point of reference for the required info and the different payment methods. Decided to go for the classic "big red button" cause it fit with the color palette really well.
Had a really fun time doing this and I can't wait for Day 3!
P. S. this is being posted on the same day I posted the Day 1 challenge. I missed a couple of days.