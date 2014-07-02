✦✦✦ Micael Butial ✦✦✦

RHYTHM: Typo San Francisco

✦✦✦ Micael Butial ✦✦✦
✦✦✦ Micael Butial ✦✦✦
  • Save
RHYTHM: Typo San Francisco die cut graphic design brochure poster advertisement ad campaign annual report uiux
Download color palette

TYPO: International Design Talks is an annual event held in Berlin, London, and San Francisco. This promotional project is developed to market the event for the design industry.

✦✦✦ Micael Butial ✦✦✦
✦✦✦ Micael Butial ✦✦✦

More by ✦✦✦ Micael Butial ✦✦✦

View profile
    • Like