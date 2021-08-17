Debra Styer

Custom Victorian Portrait (The Southern Planter)

My latest custom portrait illustration. I love doing these. It's so fun to build a story around a stranger and a photograph and a few historic elements.

I hope you like it too.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
I'm an illustrator that loves history and ghost stories.
