Summer Camp Trifold Brochure

Mockup showcasing a design for a trifold printed brochure. This was originally created to promote a summer camp being offered by a client and her partner in the educational industry. Ultimately, this design was not used by the client due to problems within her partnership.

~~~Please feel free to give me feedback!~~~

Thanks.

If you like it, leave one for me! :)

----------------------------------------------------

Available for new projects!

www.rdiehl.com/contact

rdiehldesign@gmail.com