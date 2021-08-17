Hotpin

Church Flyer Template

Hotpin
Hotpin
  • Save
Church Flyer Template print
Download color palette

Church Flyer Template is very modern psd flyer that will be the perfect invitation for your Worship church event or Church Service! All elements are in individual layers and the text is fully editable!

2 PSD files – 4”x4” with 0.25” bleed + 1080×1080 RGB Social Media
Clearly labelled folders and layers

GET IT HERE: https://1.envato.market/kjan1x

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Hotpin
Hotpin

More by Hotpin

View profile
    • Like