Noah Jacobus

The Bevel Made Me Do It

Noah Jacobus
Noah Jacobus
  • Save
The Bevel Made Me Do It rank medal hexagon trophy bevel reward achievement badge metalab type
Download color palette

A potential direction for shiny progress badges that got canned

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Noah Jacobus
Noah Jacobus
Icon & illustration sommelier 🍷

More by Noah Jacobus

View profile
    • Like