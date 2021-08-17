Mike Newbon

Hampshire Light Website

Mike Newbon
Mike Newbon
  • Save
Hampshire Light Website lighting logo web design design animation
Hampshire Light Website lighting logo web design design animation
Download color palette
  1. hamplight-dribbble0001-0287.mp4
  2. Frame 2 (2).png
  3. Frame 5.png

I concepted, designed and prototyped this ambitious redesign of the Hampshire Light brand (logo included). It's rare as designers that we land clients with such incredible photography, so it took centre stage and we let it shine. This project won a Mobile Site of the Week from Awwwards.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Mike Newbon
Mike Newbon
Designer & Front-end Developer @ Blender in Amsterdam.

More by Mike Newbon

View profile
    • Like