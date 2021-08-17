Natasha

Sunset Mountain View

Sunset Mountain View paint illustration canvas acrylic
Another incomplete painting... I love nature and landscapes, and this just came to me from my mind. I now live somewhere that has mountains, lakes and ocean views so I can finish it with real life references!

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
