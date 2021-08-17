Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Baseball - Life is short. Play hard!

Baseball - Life is short. Play hard! logo illustration design icon play hit sports giff vector dribbble shot animation after effects baseball motion graphics loop animation flat
Hi Dribbbles, this is my latest Giff anim focused more on scene composition. Softwares used : After effects (Pivot animation), Illustrator.

