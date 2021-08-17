Clef D'Souza

Defender of Starro

Clef D'Souza
Clef D'Souza
  • Save
Defender of Starro green lantern starro the suicide squad lego blender3d dribbbleweeklywarmup digital design comics dc comics
Download color palette

For this piece, I combined 3 concepts: the Green Lantern Corps, Lego World and Starro, the Conqueror. I think he'd be an interesting videogame character in a lego-based game.

D8925ec03fb1eab7fb48453c6bd13c14
Rebound of
Design a character for a new video game.
By Dribbble
Clef D'Souza
Clef D'Souza

More by Clef D'Souza

View profile
    • Like