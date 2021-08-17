Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natasha

The Masks We Wear

Natasha
Natasha
  • Save
The Masks We Wear paint illustration canvas acrylic
Download color palette

I was inspired by a coloring book print out using this idea, I created a random woman's face holding a similar mask. I could relate to this idea of wearing a mask and pretending to be happy on the outside even though I may be crying on the inside.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Natasha
Natasha

More by Natasha

View profile
    • Like