Felicia Tjeng

Croque Madame

Felicia Tjeng
Felicia Tjeng
  • Save
Croque Madame doodles digital painting food illustration illustration
Download color palette

Drawing of a delicious croque madame sandwich I got from a local cafe called Mon Pitou in Vancouver😋. Part of a 7-day breakfast doodle series.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Felicia Tjeng
Felicia Tjeng

More by Felicia Tjeng

View profile
    • Like