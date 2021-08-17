Malley Design

Grilled Cheese Society Lockups

Grilled Cheese Society Lockups
As the company’s second best seller, Nextbite was looking to “bring life, energy, color, youth and vibrance” to the Grilled Cheese Society brand via a new “West Coast beachy vibe.” Our solution leans heavily on simple, retro colors and shapes, strong typography and a variety of supporting visual elements to accentuate this classic comfort food.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
