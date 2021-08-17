Yuri Fidélis

Jar applications for Dona Chica restaurant

Jar applications for Dona Chica restaurant rustic restaurant lettering design logo branding identity
Some applications as part of my brand identity project for Dona Chica restaurant.
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
