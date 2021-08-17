Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lyndon Gehman

Flight Sauce Disc Golf Brand Logo

Lyndon Gehman
Lyndon Gehman
disc golf logo design brand custom type wordmark type design typography identity branding logo
Flight Sauce is an exciting new brand that provides lifestyle goods including shirts, hats, posters, and more to the disc golf community.

The Flight Sauce logo is a custom-designed wordmark that combines some retro flavor with a modern, monoline style.

Lyndon Gehman
Lyndon Gehman
Brand Identity Designer. Type and Illustration enthusiast.
