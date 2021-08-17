Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jodie Parnham

Checkout Page Concept

Jodie Parnham
Jodie Parnham
  • Save
Checkout Page Concept adobe xd checkout ui shopping design checkout design ux design desktop design design ui design app design
Download color palette

Daily UI challenge - Checkout

Jodie Parnham
Jodie Parnham

More by Jodie Parnham

View profile
    • Like