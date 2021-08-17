designbydi

Seek Logo Design (gateway to blockchain)

designbydi
designbydi
Hire Me
  • Save
Seek Logo Design (gateway to blockchain) visual identity icon graphicdesign modern logotype typography identity minimal defi crypto blockchain logos brand identity branding logo
Seek Logo Design (gateway to blockchain) visual identity icon graphicdesign modern logotype typography identity minimal defi crypto blockchain logos brand identity branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Seek brand identity-04.jpg
  2. Seek brand identity-06.jpg

Hello Everyone,

this logo is for a brand identity project that i worked on recently for "seek" a gateway to blockchain for companies looking to add blockchain and Dapps to their stack. It is a low-code platform that equips companies with a single dashboard to source services and goods and pushes them onto the blockchain and into other marketplaces.

SEEK is a modular and easily adaptable dashboard. Customers can pick and choose the modules suitable to their business case and expand them one by one. Thus, SEEK is a point-of-entrance to the global decentralized gig-economy marketplace.

--
Let's work together:
I'm currently open for new freelance opportunities:
Contact me here or via my email:
designbydi01@gmail.com

Thank you

designbydi
designbydi
freelance logo & brand identity designer.

More by designbydi

View profile
    • Like