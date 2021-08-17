Seek Logo Design (gateway to blockchain)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
this logo is for a brand identity project that i worked on recently for "seek" a gateway to blockchain for companies looking to add blockchain and Dapps to their stack. It is a low-code platform that equips companies with a single dashboard to source services and goods and pushes them onto the blockchain and into other marketplaces.
SEEK is a modular and easily adaptable dashboard. Customers can pick and choose the modules suitable to their business case and expand them one by one. Thus, SEEK is a point-of-entrance to the global decentralized gig-economy marketplace.
