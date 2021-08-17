Daily UI #057

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Video player, huh... I think I found out that I'm not too great at designing video players. Regardless, I decided to tackle this prompt by trying to avoid a bog-standard design approach and instead attempt to redesign how we can interact with a video player on mobile. To start we have a pretty familiar view of a progress bar, volume box, and x box. However, there are no play/pause controls as they don't exist as static buttons. Instead you must double tap to pause and play your video. In addition, and taking some inspiration from old iPod audio scrubbing, you can then move your finger in a circular motion to perform fine-scrubbing on your video. This provides greater functionality to the user so they may return to the exact point at which they stopped.
