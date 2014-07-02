Sam DeMastrie

Cove Digi-script

Cove Digi-script cove line monoline script logo
Hey guys, I'd love some feedback here. This is one piece of a logo I'm working on and it's my first real foray into drawing a digital script. I know there's a lot of talented letterers out there, so please let me know what I'm doing wrong or how I can improve this.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
