Direct Messaging - DailyUI

Direct Messaging - DailyUI beautiful ui clean ui dribbble daily app design direct messaging design direct message logo dailyui icon contrast ui ux design
This design is for the daily UI challenge. It was inspired by the "viber" messenger.
But it is simply message only app which doesn't feature images or voice messages but it is like a regular message app on your phone.

