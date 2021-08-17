Diego Freels-Gudiel

UI Daily Challenge Day 8 - 404 Page

UI Daily Challenge Day 8 - 404 Page loopy loop gif design challenge dailyui challenge dailyui figma error page 404 error 404
Do you pronounce it gif or gif? Anyway, here's a loopy 404 Error design page for Day 8 of the #DailyUI challenge.

