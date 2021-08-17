Vitalie Plesco

Tectabi - Brand Identity

Vitalie Plesco
Vitalie Plesco
  • Save
Tectabi - Brand Identity web development visual identity original minimalistic identity vector icon typography design wordmark minimal minimalist simple creative unique brand identity logotype branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Web development company based in Chisinau.

Vitalie Plesco
Vitalie Plesco
Like