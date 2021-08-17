Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Happy Dog Logo isotype branding logo illustration icon pet happy cute dog
We recently had a blast creating the new branding for happy dog a pet dessert brand in Guadalajara, México. This little guy is our brand mascot and we love him.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
