Jesson Honig

Blog Page Design Flare Inbound

Jesson Honig
Jesson Honig
  • Save
Blog Page Design Flare Inbound clean black dark colors bright interface web design website web post ux ui ux design ui design blogs articles article page blog overview blog page blog
Download color palette

Hi all!

Designed this blog overview page for Flare Inbound.
Flare Inbound is a Danish company that focuses on Hubspot and inbound strategy. I went for the dark theme with the bright use of images and colors.

Check it out on http://www.flareinbound.dk/

Tell me what you think!
If you like the design, you can press "L"

----

💌 I am open to new projects! ;
- info@jessonhonig.com

Jesson Honig
Jesson Honig

More by Jesson Honig

View profile
    • Like