Book Content & Layout Design

Humour, sarcasm, witty banter and intense emotions packed in a not-so-conventional book of love meant as a gift from a wife to her husband.

I can never deny a good design challenge and considering this project came with no brief of any kind, it was the most incredible opportunity to tap into my own creative & strategic potential. Also, I've secretly always wanted to write a book so this was Game On.

Turned out to be a refreshing dive back into writing and editorial design 🥂