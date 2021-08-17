Natasha Srivastava

Book Content & Layout Design

Humour, sarcasm, witty banter and intense emotions packed in a not-so-conventional book of love meant as a gift from a wife to her husband.
I can never deny a good design challenge and considering this project came with no brief of any kind, it was the most incredible opportunity to tap into my own creative & strategic potential. Also, I've secretly always wanted to write a book so this was Game On.
Turned out to be a refreshing dive back into writing and editorial design 🥂

