Blog Page Flare Inbound

Hi guys,

Worked on this blog page for an international client called Flare Inbound.
Flare Inbound is a Danish company that focuses on Hubspot and inbound strategy.

I went for the clean minimal look with a 10% use of bright pink and purple that fits their branding.

Check it out on http://www.flareinbound.dk/

Tell me what you think!
