Zahra Saedi

Finder

Zahra Saedi
Zahra Saedi
Finder business ui kit freelancing job job ui kit finder
Hi Guys,
Finder is a Business UI Kit that Contains 23+ Screen In Light and Dark modes.

Features:
✔ +23 Standard IOS Screen.
✔ Available on XD
✔ Design Faster
✔ 2 Freelancing Illustration
✔ Free font

Download from:
https://zahrasaedi.gumroad.com/l/FinderZ

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Zahra Saedi
Zahra Saedi

