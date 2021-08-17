Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #088 - Avatars

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI #088 - Avatars ui uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge avatars 088 dailyui088
Download color palette

Daily UI #088
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #088 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Montserrat
Illustrations: Pablo Stanley
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: hello@nicholascampos.de

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nicholas Campos

View profile
    • Like