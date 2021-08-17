Flare Inbound Homepage Header

Hey All 👋,

Designed this homepage header for Flare Inbound.

Flare Inbound is a Danish company that focuses on Hubspot and inbound strategy. Throughout their whole branding I used black and white with the bright purple and pink colors, together with the use of bright artistic images.

The image in the F animates! Go check it out

http://www.flareinbound.dk/

Tell me what you think!

If you like the design, you can press "L"

----

💌 I am open to new projects! ;

- info@jessonhonig.com