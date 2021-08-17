RANDOM RUSSIAN STREET-ART // WEBSITE CONCEPT

"russian random street-art" is a randomizer with works of Russian street artists, where the rule is that 1 day = 1 work. We want to introduce as many people as possible to modern street art, which is actively developing in Russia.

The site will work for one year starting from January 1, 2022.

1000 works will be uploaded to the site, but only 365 will be shown in the end.

Which ones? It will be decided by chance.