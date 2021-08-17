Julia Karabanova

FRESH Website

Julia Karabanova
Julia Karabanova
  • Save
FRESH Website graphic design web website productdesign clean concept branding logo illustration ux ui pressed juice fresh design cold
Download color palette

Hello, Guys 👋
Here’s my new shot for a company “FRESH”.

The company is engaged in the production of cold pressed juices and provides home delivery service.
I tried to create a modern bright website in accordance with the corporate style of the company.

I will be glad to know your opinion about this project.
Feel free to leave feedback and comments.

Julia Karabanova
Julia Karabanova
Like