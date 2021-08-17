Akib Tanjil

User Persona Design

Akib Tanjil
Akib Tanjil
  • Save
User Persona Design persona user experience human design use survey information architecture ux design user persona ui
Download color palette

Do you have an interesting project to work with me on? Available for freelance project, Contact: tanjil.ptecian@gmail.com

Akib Tanjil
Akib Tanjil

More by Akib Tanjil

View profile
    • Like